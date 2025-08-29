'Go Bonnies!': St. Bonaventure hits record enrollment as students return to campus

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a momentous move-in day at St. Bonaventure University, as students and families filled the campus with excitement, emotion, and the kind of energy that only the start of a new academic year can bring.

For many members of the Class of 2029, it marked the beginning of a new chapter, and for some, the first time away from home.

wkbw

That spirit of community is part of what’s drawing more students than ever before. University President Jeff Gingerich said this fall, St. Bonaventure University is welcoming over 3,000 students, the largest enrollment in its history and a 50 percent increase from 10 years ago, when the student population stood at 2,011.

"We’re really proud of the fact that we will have the highest enrollment we’ve ever had at St. Bonaventure," Gingerich said.

He credits the growth not only to outreach and recruitment but also to a slate of new academic offerings aimed at preparing students for careers after graduation.

"We’ve built a number of programs not just to increase enrollment, but to help students prepare for the jobs that are going to be out there afterwards," Gingerich said. "This year, 40 percent of our incoming students are in programs that didn’t even exist 10 years ago."

wkbw

Some students with long family ties to the university have noticed the change, too.

"I’ve been coming here my whole life, my dad went here 20 years ago," Freshman Charlie Dowardy said. "He told me it looks a lot different now. A lot bigger. More kids."

With classes starting Monday, the university says it’s ready to grow without losing sight of the close-knit, Franciscan values that have shaped it for generations.