'Feel like they're in Italy': Trattoria Partenope brings authentic taste of Italy to Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new restaurant is adding fresh flavor to Ellicottville's dining scene, offering guests more than just a meal, but a connection to generations of tradition. Trattoria Partenope, located on Washington Street, opened just before the holidays and has already begun building a loyal following.

Giovanni Sismondi, owner and Naples native, said the restaurant is rooted in the way food is prepared and shared in southern Italy. While the space itself is new, the recipes and techniques date back centuries.

Those cultural influences extend beyond the menu. From handcrafted décor to the team working behind the scenes, Sismondi said authenticity was a priority from the start.

"Well, just by the way the food is made, I know it's authentic," Frank Maduri, a customer, said. "The meatballs are just like my mother used to make, with the bread soaked in milk!"

So how did this taste of Naples end up in Ellicottville? Sismondi said it's a question he hears often.

"They all ask me the same question, 'How come you guys came from Italy, or wherever you were, to Ellicottville, which is, you know, a small community?' From what I see, it's a nice city, nice town, and nice people," Sismondi said.

While opening a restaurant in Western New York comes with challenges, especially as other eateries have closed due to rising costs, Sismondi said he is confident in his concept. He wants every guest to feel a personal connection to the food and the family-run environment from the moment they walk through the door,.

"We want to keep our authenticity, and people come back to us, and they feel like they're in Italy, a little heart of Italy here in Ellicottville," he said.

Trattoria Partenope is currently open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner, with plans to expand service in the future.