Ellicottville Rodeo returns to pay tribute to late founder and America's 250th

The Ellicottville Rodeo is back in town for its 37th year. However, this year's event will be the first time the rodeo has operated without the man who started it all.

H. John Kent, the rodeo's founder, passed away in the fall of 2025.

"He definitely has big shoes to fill, and he did a great job putting on this rodeo," Tammie McCulligh, Kent's daughter, said. "He started this rodeo 37 years ago, and his passion was always to break horses, so the rodeo was just the next step for him."

Not only will this year's rodeo be dedicated to Kent, but each event throughout the weekend will serve as a tribute to him as well.

Adam Beam Ellicottville Rodeo founder H. John Kent passed away in fall of 2025. This year's rodeo will be the first without him in its 37 year history.

The rodeo this year will also pay tribute to the history of the United States, as part of the celebration of America's 250th birthday/4th of July.

"I love to watch the crowd get into it. I love the feel of them being proud of our country and proud of what we do, so the roar of the crowd and the patriotism is my favorite part," Caitlin Wall, the rodeo's opening flag rider, said. "It's an honor to carry the flag. It is like a feeling that I can't really describe fully because I just feel proud. I feel happy. I feel joy and patriotism."

Another rider, Paige Pursel, echoed the power of the crowd's response.

"When that whole hill fills with people, it's electric," Pursel said. "It really seems like the crowd loves the entertainment that we provide here for them at the rodeo, so we just look forward to all of that and seeing all the faces come and support us."

Adam Beam A flag rider carries the American flag during the opening ceremony at the Ellicottville Rodeo.

Another returning member of the rodeo who thrives off of an audience is Greek Ellick, the rodeo clown.

"I'm that thirty-second Super Bowl commercial that you hit when everything else isn't working," Ellick said. "The highlight for me is the rodeo fan. If they're not having a good time and just forgetting about life all in general for 2.5 hours, I want them to come here, throw everything else away, and have the best time they've ever had."

The Ellicottville Rodeo will offer multiple events throughout the weekend including:



Adam Beam Greek Ellick, entertains the crowd as the Ellicottville Rodeo Clown.

"We have contestants from Canada, Australia, all across the United States," McCulligh said. "We're getting the top contestants here, and they go for the prize money, so they are going to put on some rides, and you will really enjoy it."

"It's fun, family, clean entertainment," McCulligh said.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for the evening performances, though organizers said they sometimes open early for attendees wanting to select seats. Bleachers are available on one side of the arena, with a sloping hill with built-in benches on the other. Hay will also be available for seating. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs.

Admission is $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.

WATCH: Ellicottville Rodeo returns to pay tribute to late founder and America's 250th