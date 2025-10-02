'Creating a model for revitalization': A new adventure for the Village of Cattaraugus

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new hidden gem is rolling into the heart of Cattaraugus, offering families a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty of the region in a way they’ve never experienced before.

Revolution Rail, a railbiking company known for its unique pedal-powered excursions, is previewing a brand-new route in Cattaraugus throughout the month. The track stretches six miles round trip, three miles each way, along railroad lines that haven’t been used in decades.

“It’s a six-mile round trip," said Robert Harte, owner of Revolution Rail. "We go up three miles one way, we have picnic tables set up by the turnaround spot. We hop off there and give a history talk about the area, then spin the rail bikes around and come back.”

The route offers breathtaking views of Zoar Valley, showcasing areas of Cattaraugus County that are otherwise inaccessible.

“I’m fired up to show people part of their county they haven’t seen,” Harte said. “The only way to see this part of Cattaraugus County is actually by rail. There’s no other way to get out here, and it hasn’t been open for decades.”

But Harte sees the experience as more than just a fun outdoor activity.

“By having these rail bike rides, we’re bringing people who wouldn’t normally visit this area," Harte said. "Then they might go to the coffee shop afterwards, grab lunch, stay at a local hotel, or get gas here. It’s all connected.”

That connection is exactly what Tom Cullen, owner of RocketCup Coffee, hopes to build on. RocketCup is partnering with Revolution Rail as it celebrates its second anniversary, and the timing couldn’t be better.

“This is a big deal toward revitalization in our community,” Cullen said.

This weekend, RocketCup is hosting the RocketCup Revolution RailFest, a celebration of both the cafe's milestone and the railbike preview launch. The event aims to bring together residents, tourists, and community leaders.

“We believe we’re creating a model for revitalization that could be used across the country and even the world,” Cullen said. “It’s starting here in Cattaraugus, and it really begins with people coming together, sharing ideas, and making them real.”

For Harte, the ultimate goal is simple: bring people in, show them what the region has to offer, and inspire them to return.

“To bring people into this area, to expose how beautiful it is, that’s often what we’ve found,” he said. “Once they come, they want to come back.”

For information on times and tickets, click here.