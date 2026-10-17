City of Olean offering new residents $4000 incentive as part of MakeMyMove program

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — How much money would it take for you to move into a new home? Maybe even a new city? For those looking at the City of Olean, we now know how much, thanks to a new initiative.

In partnership with MakeMyMove, an organization described as the first “marketplace for relocation programs,” the city is offering a cash incentive for new residents to make Olean their home.

“This is sort of a way to approach a broader community of people that is far extending beyond even the New York borders,” Olean Mayor Amy Sherburne told WKBW. “To bring people into the city to see what it would be like if they were to actually move and move with their career.”

Sherburne continued, “More importantly it is a way to attract talent, young families, and people that are still in their careers that would like to move to an area that has a great quality of life.”

The incentive offers $4,000 in cash for residents to relocate. Additionally, those who enroll and are accepted into the program would receive a multitude of other incentives through local businesses, such as gift cards and coffee with the mayor.

The incentive is paid for by the city’s Bed Tax, a fee imposed by local governments on guests who stay at hotels, motels, or other lodging (AirBnB).

Sherburne says that since launching the program in late August, more than 300 applicants have applied. One of the first to make the move is actually an Olean native.

Alexis “Lexi” Jennings, grew up in Olean and graduated from St. Bonaventure University before moving to Colorado to further her education and career in psychology. While the cash incentive made the move easier, she says it was the community she came back to that sealed the deal.

“It was all the things that were listed so coffee with the mayor, free memberships, just different kind of immersive experiences with the community and when I was considering moving back home that was what I was looking at,” Jennings told WKBW.

She continued, “Olean has completely changed from when I grew up. I was like dodging traffic running over to the Olean Mall because there were no crosswalks really, and so now with the roundabouts and the Walkable Olean initiative and the beautification project, that was one of the big sellers for me a few years ago when I visited home.”

When asked how to describe Olean, to those yet to visit, Jennings emphasized the community at large, and the connection between you and your neighbors.

“You are going to know who you are around, but also you are gonna be expected to be a part of that community in that type of way,” Jennings said. “The initiative is not about the money or people moving here because of that cash incentive, it's that this is now a community that cares about its population, it cares about, who lives here and why.”

WATCH: City of Olean offering new residents $4000 incentive as part of MakeMyMove program

City of Olean offering new residents $4000 incentive as part of MakeMyMove program

To be eligible for the MakeMyMove program, you must meet the following criteria:

