Chainsaw racing, car show, fireworks and more: Coldspring Town Picnic returns for 4th year

STEAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Coldspring Town Picnic is returning for its fourth year Saturday, June 27, bringing chainsaw racing, a car show, water battles, live music and fireworks to the Coldspring Fire Hall.

It all kicks off at noon with a chicken barbecue, followed by a flag-raising ceremony at 12 p.m., celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Tina Hyde, chairperson of the event and former town supervisor, said the picnic started as part of Coldspring's 200th anniversary celebration.

"It was right after COVID, so it brought the people out," Hyde said. "Bring all the community together, something that was fun for a change, and we had a lot of success with the first one, and everybody kept saying we should have an annual town picnic going forward."

Adam Beam The Coldspring Town Picnic is returning for its fourth year Saturday, June 27, bringing chainsaw racing, a car show, water battles, live music and fireworks to the Coldspring Fire Hall.

The event features a chainsaw competition, which drew crowds last year. Competitors modify their chainsaws much like hot rodding a car, according to Boedy Pennington, a chainsaw racer who runs a YouTube channel called Empire Workshop.

"I take the chainsaws, and I modify them the same way you would modify a hot rod old car," Pennington said. "We get together with good friends, good people, we all hang out and see who's made their chainsaw the fastest."

Pennington said he moved to the area recently from Atlanta, Georgia, and attended the event for the first time last year.

"Most of the time they're really small events, but this one was way bigger than I thought it was going to be," Pennington said. "On a car or a motorcycle, you'll put a header pipe on there. Well, we modify the exhaust, but the big thing where you get most of your power is going to be inside the cylinder whenever you get in there and do what's called porting," Pennington said. "You add a little bit more compression, a little bit more intake of air and fuel."

He said one of his saws went from about 4 horsepower to about 8 horsepower.

Adam Beam The Coldspring Town Picnic is returning for its fourth year Saturday, June 27, bringing chainsaw racing, a car show, water battles, live music and fireworks to the Coldspring Fire Hall.

Kathy Foster, Town of Coldspring historian, said she worked with Cattaraugus County to secure flags in honor of America 250.

"We're celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America," Foster said. "It's a special time that we can take to honor our country, our county and our town."

Foster said she remembers the nation's bicentennial celebration in 1976 and wants to create similar memories for this generation.

"I have pictures and souvenirs from 1976, and that's what I want to create for everyone here," she said.

Adam Beam The Coldspring Town Picnic is returning for its fourth year Saturday, June 27, bringing chainsaw racing, a car show, water battles, live music and fireworks to the Coldspring Fire Hall.

The Cold Spring Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the event at its fire hall on Route 394. Water battles are at 1 p.m., with live music starting at 2 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk.

The Coldspring Town Picnic is from 12 to 9:30 p.m. at the Coldspring Fire Hall, 2603 NY Route 394, Steamburg.

WATCH: Chainsaw racing, car show, fireworks and more: Coldspring Town Picnic returns for 4th year