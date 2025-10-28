'A safe place for everyone': Specialty LEGO-focused store brings creativity and fun to Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the heart of Salamanca, a new LEGO-focused store is giving kids, families, and fans of all ages a place to play, build, and let their imaginations run wild.

Bricks & Bits, owned by Jonathan Young, is more than just a store; it’s a space where creativity and connection come first.

Since opening just over a month and a half ago, Young has been welcoming families, kids, and LEGO fans into his store, offering a space where imagination and creativity come first.

“The families seem to really appreciate the shop,” Young said. “Having a place for the kids to have fun, a place for families to connect, do some shopping, and for individuals to feel like they can support local.”

Located on Main Street, Bricks & Bits is far from a typical retail store. Young encourages anyone who loves LEGO to stop by and build whatever comes to mind. Half of the store is hands-on for kids, allowing children as young as two to pick up bricks and build their own mini-figures. The other half features collectible sets for enthusiasts and adult fans.

“My store is centered around a lot of hands-on activity,” Young explained. “Half of it is hands-on for kids, whether they’re two, five, or ten, to immediately be able to pick up their own bricks or build their own mini-figures, but then the other half is a lot more collectibles.”

The idea behind Bricks & Bits is simple: give people a place to have fun and get creative. Young understands that budgets can be tight, especially for families.

“I know personally, when growing up, I didn’t have much money for LEGOs,” he said.

To make LEGO accessible for everyone, Young offers a free mini-figure building station. Kids can create and display their figures on shelves around the store, ensuring that no dollar sign keeps anyone from having fun.

Since opening, Young said the community’s response has been incredible.

“A lot of times they will sit down and, whether they are talking to me or just playing with the LEGO, they will be here for a couple of hours even if they are not buying anything,” he said. “I just like to think that I am creating an environment where they feel welcome and inspired to create.”

Bricks & Bits is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcoming LEGO fans of all ages to stop by and build something amazing.