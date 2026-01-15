'A great source': Whole milk returns to school cafeterias after more than a decade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whole milk and 2% milk are returning to school cafeterias for the first time in more than a decade, and farmers like Thomas Graser say they're hopeful, not just for farms, but for the nutrition of students.

"I think it will be a very gradual change," Graser said. "I don't think it will be very drastic by any means."

Graser, a dairy farmer in Western New York, sees the new Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act as a positive step.

"It could help with fluid milk sales. That's where it will be a little more, because fluid milk sales in the country are low," Graser said. "SO, there will be benefits of that."

Still, Graser cautions that any economic changes will take time.

"I'm more excited to see that it's back in schools and it's available to young kids, because it's something that is good for them and it's a good option," Graser added.

For years, schools could only serve low-fat or skim milk, under the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, championed by former first lady Michelle Obama. That law, enacted more than a decade ago, aimed to reduce saturated fat and calories in students' diets.

The new law allows schools to serve both whole and 2% milk, giving districts more choices. Graser said in Western New York, home to many family-run farms like his, it could also bring some economic relief.

"I would hope so. It should," he said. "There used to be milk machines in schools 20 years ago, and then they were gone."

Lawmakers said the change could improve student nutrition and reduce waste, as many students don't drink the lower-fat options.

While the change can't happen overnight, Graser hopes it will boost consumption of milk in schools and provide a lift to family-run farms in the region.

"I would hope it will be long-term," he said.