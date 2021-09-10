Catholic Health union hospital workers vote to authorize strike if needed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A union representing various Catholic Health hospital workers voted on Thursday night to authorize a strike if necessary.

The union workers say conditions are worsening due to staffing shortages.

According to the Communications Workers of America, the vote to strike had 97 percent support and a strike could happen as early as October 1, when the union contract is set to expire, but no official date has been set.

“We voted to strike if necessary because understaffing is so serious that it is becoming virtually impossible for nurses to provide basic care to patients. As a nurse who has dedicated my life to caring for people, there’s no way I can stand by and let that happen,” said Jackie Ettipio, President of CWA Local 1133 and a 30-year Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital. “We are working around the clock as fast as we can, but when we’re expected to manage too many patients at once, the results are dangerous. Patients are sitting soiled for lengths of time, falling trying to get to the restroom themselves, not getting fed in a timely manner and even waiting hours for medication. Our community deserves much better.”

Last week, Catholic Health filed unfair labor practice charges against the CWA.