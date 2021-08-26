Healthcare workers for Catholic Health rally for better pay, more staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sea of red marched up and down Abbot Road on Wednesday, right in front of Mercy Hospital.

Unionized healthcare care workers, mostly nurses, say their contract is set to expire at the end of September, and that they are not close to striking a deal. This rally wasn't a strike, but an informational picket.

"We’re very worried that we may not get a deal done by the expiration date," said Deborah M Hayes, the CWA Upstate New York Area Director.

Nurses say the conditions inside Mercy, St. Joseph's and Kenmore Mercy are deteriorating, and pose safety risks to patients. All of those hospitals belong to Catholic Health

"Our staffing is very, very bad. And as hard as we try, we can't do what we need to do to take care of the patients and keep them safe," said Karen Burchalewski, a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital.

"You want to do the best job you can for your people, take good care of him like their your own family and it hurts when you can't do that," added Kelly Schoenfelder, a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital.

The workers are asking for better pay and better equipment, especially after fighting the pandemic on the front lines.

Catholic Health responding in a statement: