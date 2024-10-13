Catholic Health resuming elective surgeries on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One week after an IV fluid shortage forced several hospitals to postpone operations, all elective surgeries have the green light for Monday, October 14 at Catholic Health facilities.

Catholic Health resumed most elective surgeries on Friday, October 11.





The shortage is caused by Hurricane Helene damaging and impacting Baxter International, a key medical plant in North Carolina, watch here for more info.

“By taking this responsible approach, we have been able to ensure we have the IV solutions for our patients who need them most,” said Dr. Victor Filadora, Chief Physician Executive for Catholic Health.

They were able to conserve fluids last week to ensure they have enough to get through this coming week.

“We would like to thank our patients for their understanding and our physicians and caregivers for taking the lead in our system and community to safely manage this critical situation while continuing to provide the highest quality care,” said Dr. Filadora.

Last week, they received 40% of their usual supply from Baxter, this week they'll receive 60%.

Patients should reach out to their physician's office if they have questions regarding an upcoming surgery.