Catholic Charities Appeal 2022 more than halfway to goal, surpassing $5 million this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week, Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced its Appeal 2022 fundraising campaign had surpassed the halfway point to its goal, raising more than $5 million so far.

Appeal 2022 raises money for both Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith within the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. Its goal is to raise $9.5 million by June 30.

As of Wednesday, the campaign had raised $5,115,517, or 53.8% of its goal.

Money raised during the Appeal helps to fund 57 programs within Catholic Charities, spread throughout Western New York. Last year, the programs and services helped more than 125,000 people. Support ranges from emergency assistance to career advancement and mental health care.

The Appeal's annual goal has been lower since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In 2019, its goal was set at $11 million. The following year, in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, it was lowered to $10 million. The goal remained at $10 million in 2021.

Anyone interested in contributing can find out more at Catholic Charities of Buffalo's website.