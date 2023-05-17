Cardinal O'Hara High School heads up "A Day of Caring" at Cradle Beach Camp

ANGOLA, NY (WKBW-TV) — About one-hundred twenty students from Cardinal O'Hara High School and Niagara University rolled up their sleeves to clean up Cradle Beach Camp in Angola.

"The kids honestly have never done landscaping our scraped a building, so they're going to be leaning a new skill today." accordind to Cardinal O'Hara principal Joleen Dimitroff. She added "We are here to have some fun but also help Cradle Beach open for their summer season."

The camp's Administrative Director of Programs & Operations, Nancy Grimes says that Cradle Beach Camp is special "The magic of all people are welcome here. There are no barriers." She says the student's efforts make a big difference "It's wonderful, it could not be better to have that kind of response from a group of kids that are a part of that next generation of leaders."

The students broke into several crews and did beach clean-up, swept out the cabins, picked up fallen branches and scraped old paint off one of the buildings to make it ready for a new paint job.

As part of their Day of Caring, the clean up crews planned to leave Post-it notes with positive messages for the campers who will arrive during the Summer months.

The camp is non-profit and open 365 days a year for a variety of events. They are always in need of volunteers, donations and campers. To get more information about Cradle Beach Camp you can check out their website.

