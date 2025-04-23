Canisius students attend final mass of Pope Francis before his passing

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — A group of students from Canisius High School is back home with a memory they never expected — witnessing the final public mass of Pope Francis just before his death.

The students, including juniors Jack Shainbrown and Hudson Siddiqui, were part of a school-led trip to Rome during Easter break. On Easter Sunday, they gathered in St. Peter’s Square along with thousands of others.

Only a day later, Pope Francis passed away, transforming their shared moment into a historical milestone.

“I’m still thinking about what it means to me,” Siddiqui said.

Their teacher, Craig Hinchcliffe, a history teacher at Canisius, said he’s still processing the significance. “It meant a lot to me to receive his last blessing."

The trip left a deep emotional impact on the students, many of whom say they now better understand the legacy and humility of Pope Francis — a Pope they’ll never forget.