Candidates vying to be Erie County’s top prosecutor face off in political debate

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — We are less than two weeks away from Election Day and one of the biggest contested races in the region is for Erie County District Attorney.

Thursday the candidates met face-to-face for a political debate hosted by St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in the Town of Tonawanda.

I covered the debate and spoke with both candidates afterward.

“And the home of the brave!", sang the St. Joe’s Varsity Singers inside the school’s gym.

WKBW St. Joe’s Varsity Singers.

St. Joe’s hosted its 40th political debate, under the leadership of their political science teacher and moderator Ted Lina.

Then it was time for the main event, with acting Erie County District Attorney, Democrat Michael Keane facing off against Republican James Gardner.

Keane has served as acting DA since March after former DA John Flynn stepped down.

Gardner has over 14 years of experience as a prosecutor and law clerk.

WKBW Acting DA Michael Keane & opponent James Gardner shake hands.

“There's no room for the criminal justice system to become a laboratory for social justice issues,” declared Gardner.

"There is no difference between Republicans and Democrats and the administration of justice. It doesn't happen,” remarked Keane.

St. Joe’s students asked hot-topic questions about things from immigration to a major spike in car thefts to bail reform.

WKBW

Republican James Gardner.

Gardner called the state bail reform, implemented in 2020, "disastrous" blaming the DA’s office for the lack of bail for “misdemeanors."

"All they need to do is let judges make the decision. The criminal law, the criminal justice system works best when judges and prosecutors get to make individual assessments based on the facts of each individual case,” Gardner stated.

WKBW Acting Erie County District Attorney Democrat Michael Keane.



“But they are part of the problem, but it's the judge's job and it's their discretion, we get to simply make recommendations, and if people commit crimes after crime after crime, of course, we're going to ask the bail if we're allowed to under the state law,” Keane noted.

One of the most powerful moments in the debate was the question centering around a controversial ad that Gardner is running against Keane.

“Assaulting police, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated,” states the political ad.

"It is a false ad. It's misleading,” Keane replied.

WKBW Students asked questions.

Keane pointed out this happened nearly 40 years ago when he was in college when he pleaded guilty to one non-criminal violation.

"And just because my opponent accepted a plea offer to a non-criminal disposition, doesn't mean that he didn't commit those crimes,” commented Gardner.

Keane shot back, saying his opponent ignored a court order in obtaining a “sealed” record to discredit him.

"I have done nothing wrong. My campaign has done nothing wrong,” Gardner responded.

WKBW St. Joe's debate.

After the debate, I asked Gardner why his campaign is using a current photo of Keane, which could be misleading

WKBW Republican James Gardner.

"The hand wringing about, about the use of the photograph, I think it's overblown,” Gardner answered.

I asked Keane if there's been any fall-out to his campaign.

"Is it harming your campaign?” I asked.

“I don't think it's harming my campaign at all. I think he's intentionally trying to deceive the public, letting most people see through it,” replied Keane.

WKBW Acting DA Michael Keane.

This was the 40th anniversary of St. Joe’s hosting political debates. Political Science Teacher Ted Lina started the debates in 1984. He also serves as a debate moderator.

WKBW Political Science Teacher Ted Lina.

“Wow, 40 years and I’m only 49 years old. I am so proud of this school. When I started this in 1984, I never thought it would become what it is today. I'm looking at my former students, I didn't know that they would be politically elected to very high public office. I am so proud of all of you and of this community here at St. Joe’s,” Lina commented.

Lina was honored by two of his former students in a bi-partisan celebration of his work. Republican State Senator Rob Ortt and Democrat Buffalo Common Council Member Joel Feroleto both presented Lina with special mentions from the state and city.

You can watch the full debate below.