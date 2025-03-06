Canadians have mixed reactions to President Trump's tariffs on imports

FORT ERIE, ON (WKBW) — The Trump administration's recent imposition of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports has sparked mixed reactions among Canadians living near the border.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has implemented a reciprocal 25% tariff on U.S. imports.

I traveled to Fort Erie on Wednesday to speak with Canadian citizens and share their voices on the tariffs.

"It's scary because we get so intertwined so close to the border here," said Tracy from Fort Erie.

"I'm actually OK with it," Leslie Nan from Ridgeway commented. "He's doing what he thinks he needs to do for his country, and I truly think that Trudeau has destroyed our country."

Mohamed Zawahir described the tariffs as "a boneheaded idea," while Jason Cooke from Fort Erie noted, "Trump wants to take care of his country first...which is what I believe Canada should do as well."

Some Canadians are choosing to avoid American products as a form of protest against the tariffs.

"It's made me look at the labels...I buy Canadian wines now versus California," Tracy mentioned.

"My fiancée is on board on that end of only wanting to buy Canadian products, and I believe other people are as well, but I believe if you need it, it doesn't matter where it comes from," Cooke added.

The trade tensions have also affected travel decisions.

"I don't harbor hard feelings towards any U.S. person whatsoever, but no, I wouldn't plan a trip to Florida or anything like that," Tracy said.

Zawahir expressed disappointment, saying, "Disappointed it had to come to this. I think they are just hoping it will go away in the future, but right now, it's not good."

As the trade war continues, border communities like Buffalo and Fort Erie find themselves caught in the crossfire, with residents adjusting their purchasing habits and reconsidering cross-border travel.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.