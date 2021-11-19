Canada to lift COVID-19 test requirement for Canadians and permanent residents for short trips beginning November 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Canadian government announced changes to the COVID-19 measures in place at the border Friday.

Effective November 30, 2021, the COVID-19 test requirement will be lifted for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning to Canada for trips under 72 hours.

"This exemption is only for trips originating in Canada taken by fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents or individuals registered under the Indian Act, who depart and re-enter by land or by air and can demonstrate that they have been away from Canada for less than 72 hours. This exemption extends to accompanying children under 12, and individuals with medical contraindications to vaccination," a release says.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that an official announcement from the Canada government was expected on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26), who also serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, was part of a bipartisan meeting between Members of the House of Representatives and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Higgins said he learned during the meeting that the changes to the testing requirements for those entering Canada would come in three phases. The elimination of the testing requirement for fully vaccinated Canadians is phase one and changes to testing for vaccinated Americans and others would come in subsequent phases. Although, the Canadian government did not give any information on when the testing requirement would be lifted for Americans and others during the Friday announcement.

Of course we welcome action that removes obstacles to cross border travel for those fully vaccinated, but changes from both the U.S. and Canadian governments, have come at a frustratingly slow pace, in a disjointed manner, and with puzzling reasoning that doesn’t follow the science. Today’s announcement is no different. The public is again left confused and waiting for more information. The same standard should be applied to all vaccinated travelers regardless of which side of the border you are crossing into or where you live. - Rep. Higgins

According to a report from CTV, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Canada will reevaluate the entry requirements for Americans citizens going to Canada and provide an update at a later date.