Reports: Canada to lift COVID-19 test requirement for Canadians and permanent residents for trips under 72 hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to reports from CBC and CTV, the Canadian government will lift the COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning to Canada for trips under 72 hours.

CBC reported the change is expected to go into place at the end of this month and the COVID-19 test requirement would still be in place for trips longer than 72 hours. Shortly after the CBC report, CTV reported it confirmed the Canadian government is expected to lift the COVID-19 test requirement for short trips.

An official announcement is excepted to be made Friday. There was no information given on how this may impact Americans traveling into Canada.

Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26), who also serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, is participating in a bipartisan meeting Wednesday between a Members of the House of Representatives and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Last week Higgins sent a letter to President Joe Biden with a list of topics for leaders to address, the list included removing the testing requirement for those entering Canada via the land ports. For those entering the U.S. via land ports all that is required is proof of vaccination.