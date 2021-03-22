Calls to ease certain restaurant COVID-19 restrictions

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Restaurants in New York have been working with COVID-19 restrictions for a full year.

“What a strange trip it's been,” said Jimmy Butera, the owner of Butera's in the Village of Hamburg. He says business is picking up, as some state restrictions ease, but he says other restrictions continue to be problematic.

He was confused by the state's decision, last week, to allow places like bowling alleys to stay open later, but not restaurants. Another restrictions causing problems, restaurants and bars not being able to serve alcohol without customers ordering food. State law makers are looking into it.

Last week Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt introduced a resolution in Albany that calls on reversing this restaurant restriction.

Ortt wrote: "While we all recognized the need to make adjustments to help contain the spread of the virus in the midst of the pandemic, this order was completely arbitrary, with absolutely no scientific data to back it up."

Butera hopes a change can be made soon.

“That curfew combined with the not ordering alcohol with food is huge for so many of us,” said Butera.

