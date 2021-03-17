11 p.m. curfew lifted for some businesses Monday, restaurants and bars not included

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 11 p.m. curfew for some businesses in New York State will be lifted beginning Monday.

As of Monday, the 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, pool halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on the lifting of the curfew in March.

"Currently, every weekend we have to cancel our nightly night leagues that bowl later and tell them not to come in because the 11:00 o'clock closing time. But now, we're going to be able to have all that additional business. So, it's awesome for us," said Howard Braymiller the owner of Braymiller's Lanes in the Village of Hamburg in a March interview with WKBW.

The 11 p.m. curfew for "food and beverage establishments" will remain in place as well as the midnight curfew for catered events. Cuomo said the state continues to review those curfews and more information will be provided later in April.

More than 90 restaurants and bars in Western New York filed a lawsuit against the state over the curfew earlier this year, you can find more information on that lawsuit here.

In an interview with WKBW in March, the firm that leads that lawsuit released the below statement regarding to the curfew announcement.

"I don't think there was any justification for what he did today. There never has been. He's the same individual that came back out in December and said that bars are not the source of the problem," said Corey Hogan of HoganWillig.