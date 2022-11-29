Calls for gun reform following guilty plea of Tops mass shooting suspect

Following the guilty plea of the Tops mass shooting suspect Monday, the families of those who lost their lives called for change in a country that they say is full of hate and semi-automatic weapons.

"2022 is going on record now as the most mass shooting attacks ever, with over five people being killed, considered a mass attack, and you have government, not necessarily putting semi-automatic rifles at the top of the agenda," said Mark Talley, son of Geraldine Talley.

In the months following the May 14 attack, a string of mass shootings has plagued the United States, most of which involved assault weapons.

"Ask yourself, what kind of nation are we that this is allowed? Ask yourself, why are guns on the street that take so many people's lives in two minutes and three seconds, ten people killed, three of them injured," said Pamela Pritchett, the daughter of Pearl Young.

Buffalo leaders are also calling for gun reform.

"There's no reason that Americans need assault weapons," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "The weapon of choice in many of these mass killings that we have seen in our country are assault weapons."

In hopes of change, city officials and those directly impacted by the May tragedy are asking federal politicians to change current gun laws.

"Their jobs are to support us, to protect us, and to speak truth to power, and not take money from gun lobbies and all the other persons and entities that they get money from and hold their interest above the peoples' interest, said Garnell Whitfield, the son of Ruth Whitfield. "America is not going to survive, and if you pay attention, it's dying as we speak."