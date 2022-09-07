Businesses responding to 'concealed carry’ gun law

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — New York State’s new gun restrictions mean businesses must post if they are ‘welcoming' customers to carrying a concealed weapon onto their property.

The tough new law went into effect on September 1, placing restrictions on who can carry a concealed weapon and where you can carry it. If private businesses don’t post, it will be considered a ‘gun-free zone’.

“It’s not assumed that a gun is welcome in their business — you have to expressly allow it,” explained Michael Filicetti, sheriff, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has signs available for businesses to post on their storefronts and establishments, but it’s set off a debate on gun reform.

Sheriff Filicetti says under new state law, all businesses are required to post a sign if they allow customers to carry a concealed weapon into their establishment.

At Smith Boys in North Tonawanda, the boating shop has ready has posted these concealed carry signs.

WKBW Rob Smith, sales manager, Smith Boys.

“The fact that we have put a sign up saying that — you are welcome is completely backward of what it should be,” remarked Rob Smith, sales manager, Smith Boys.

Smith says the new law is “unconstitutional" because legal gun owners have a right to carry their guns.

“It's your constitutional right. It's not the federal building, it's no an airport — you went through your background checks — you did what you were supposed to do,” declared Smith. “All you're doing is preventing good people from being able to defend themselves. The bad guy doesn't care — if he's already going to shoot at you — do you think he cares about your pistol permit laws? He doesn't care at all it does nothing to make anybody safer — just makes you more of a target.”

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook and Twitter about businesses needing to post the sign. But many are blasting the law, calling it unfair.

“I don't agree with this law. I have no problem saying that. I don't agree with this law — we should be focusing our efforts on criminals carrying illegal handguns,” Sheriff Filicetti stated.

The sheriff tells me if businesses fail to post a sign, and someone is caught inside their business with a gun, they would be breaking the law, and could face possible arrest and an E-felony charge.

“I want people that went through the rigors of getting a pistol permit — to be able to carry their concealed weapon where they want to carry it and I don't want to see them get into trouble for doing that,” replied Sheriff Filicetti. “But there would have to be a very unique circumstance for me to authorize an arrest in this situation.”

At Smith Boys, the response to this posted sign for concealed carry is being welcomed by customers.

“High fives — well done — great job — text messages — phone calls — Facebook posts — all — not one negative,” described Smith.

Sheriff Filicetti says he believes the new law could be temporary and sections of it could be overturned.

