Businesses on Main Street in Buffalo's Theater District react to four-alarm fire

BUFFALO, NY — A devastating fire broke out on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theater District on Wednesday morning and a Buffalo firefighter was killed.

Businesses along the corridor reacted to the fire Wednesday afternoon.

DC Theatricks, a costume shop that was housed in the building and provided costumes to people across the country for 39 years said in a Facebook post:

"Our family at DCTHEATRICKS would like to say thank you to the Buffalo Fire Department who worked tirelessly today in an effort to save our shop. Our hearts go out to the family of the young man who lost his life battling that horrific blaze. God bless all of you. We will be forever in your debt"

Oxford Pennant, another business along Main Street, said on social media:

“Our team evacuated our store and offices at 731 Main Street in downtown Buffalo this morning due to a large fire on our block. All Oxford Pennant staff is safe and accounted for. Our thoughts turn to the Buffalo Fire Department.”

For Lemur Studios in the Ansonia Center down the street, they were worried their building was on fire at first.

“We were a little worried, just because you are not in the same building does not mean that you are not at risk or anything. There was a lot of smoke outside and we were worried about breathing. Obviously, there was still debris outside and a smoky smell inside. We were a little worried and scared but we got back inside and got to work,” said videographer Ted Kutina.