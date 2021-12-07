"Business Backs Buffalo Football" providing community input to Bills executives on stadium effort

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Enhancing the long-term viability of professional football in Upstate New York. That is the focus of the newly formed "Business Backs Buffalo Football" committee. The group consists of rising corporate, small business, startup and non-profit leaders representing a variety of industries across the state. All have a deep love of the Buffalo Bills.

"It's really a way to rally and support the team in an even bigger way for the Western New York business community", says Matt Davison, the Chief Business Officer for the Martin Group, and the co-chair of Business Backs Buffalo Football committee. "Business Backs the Bills is about supporting our team from a corporate perspective but also introducing new business voices to the discussion of how important we think the team and NFL football are to Western New York."

BBBF The Business Backs Buffalo Football committee consists of a group of rising business leaders all with a love of the Buffalo Bills.

When it comes to the future of the Bills the first order of business is the generational decision concerning a stadium. The Bills have proposed a new $1.4 Billion facility across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. A study from New York State also considers a new stadium in downtown Buffalo at the so called Southpark site.

Davison says the BBBF is "agnostic" when it comes to a stadium location but he adds there is an urgency to get a stadium deal done with the lease for Highmark Stadium set to expire in 2023.

The BBBF has already had several conversations with Bills leadership about the stadium issue. Executives with the team say they have welcomed both the community and business perspective.

PSE Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia released the following statement.

“The Bills are very appreciative of the Business Backs Buffalo Football group and their support of our efforts to secure a new stadium. They understand the unique challenges we face as the second smallest market in the NFL. BBFG has a great collection of talented and diverse executives and their feedback has been a real benefit to our organization. We look forward to working collaboratively during the stadium process and into the future.”

Once the stadium issue is finalized the Business Backs Buffalo Football group plans to focus on new opportunities and mechanisms to promote and market the Buffalo Bills on an expanded geographic basis.