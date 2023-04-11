Burden of Alzheimer's continues to grow as caregivers go unpaid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The numbers have only become more clear over the years, Alzheimer's and dementia are affecting more people earlier. This growing disease increases the burden on communities, families and the healthcare system.

"I mean you should take care of your mom and dad, they took care of you, right? But you know it's different, because now you have children of your own, you have a career of your own," said Pastor George F. Nicholas.

When he's not home caring for his 86-year-old mother, he's preaching to a congregation at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church on Masten Avenue. He also helps battle health inequities as the CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.

"[It's] challenging. That's the word, every day is a challenge," said Nicholas.

Local experts say it's inevitable that someone in your family will have some form of dementia. One in nine people over age 65 are diagnosed and the death rate is up 33%.

"Alzheimer's disease isn't something that we can just say, 'well, it's probably not gonna happen, so let's not talk about it at all,'" said Claire Corwin, Community Engagement Program Manager.

As a former caregiver herself, she knows first-hand how to help and that's why she's here.

She can help identify resources, do care consultations and show you how you can get paid to care for your loved one.

"I'm not just gonna come in talk and leave you without any support, we have so many options for people and it's free, it's always free," said Corwin.

For more resources from the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, click here.