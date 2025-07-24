“Building Hope': Habitat for Humanity revitalizes Niagara Falls neighborhoods”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity is taking major steps to breathe new life into aging neighborhoods across the city.

This week, the organization launched its latest “Rock the Block” initiative, targeting a five-block stretch between 22nd and 26th Streets with community cleanups, home repairs and the construction of a brand-new affordable home.

Gina Beam, executive director of Niagara Habitat, says the city’s housing crisis is rooted in aging infrastructure and steep repair costs.

“We don’t have enough affordable housing,” Beam said. “Even in houses that look beautiful on the outside, you’re probably looking at lead pipes, lead paint, asbestos, and weatherization needs. These are very expensive fixes that many working families simply may not have the funds for.”

With poverty rates nearing 40% in some areas, the revitalization effort comes at a critical time. Longtime Niagara Falls resident Dakeila Jenkins says the work brings more than just aesthetic improvements, it restores dignity.

“It brings hope. So you don’t just have to look at dilapidated homes and eyesores,” Jenkins said. “Because when you think of Niagara Falls, it’s like, ‘Oh, people live there?’ Yes, we live here.”

Jenkins says many residents work hard but are forced to settle for substandard housing due to high costs.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s not like people are lazy — they work,” she said. “But if you’re not making enough to afford something quality, you have to take what you can get, just so you can save and hope for better.”

This week’s progress is powered in part by visiting volunteers, including members of Catholic Heart Workcamp, who traveled from across the country to lend a hand.

“We’re here doing service, being the hands and feet of God,” one volunteer said. “It’s been absolutely awesome.”

Mayor Robert Restaino praised the project, saying it supports the broader mission of expanding housing options at all income levels.

“What we’re witnessing is the continuation of how we’re trying to build homes that serve a wide range of people for affordability,” he said.

Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity is still in need of volunteers. To learn how you can help, visit their website here.

