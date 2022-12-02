Buffalove for your lawn! Check out these new blow-up buffaloes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father-son team from Clarence is helping you give your lawn some Buffalove this holiday season.

Chris and Brandon Cimerman created blow-up lawn buffaloes for their company called "Buffa-Blo."

The blow-up, light-up buffaloes sit on your lawn. Right now, you can order a red or a red, white and blue-striped buffalo.

Brandon said once they debuted the product the demand was there.

"It has skyrocketed. More than we expected," he said. "People all over the country to be honest with you it seems like. Everybody somehow has told somebody who is from Buffalo hey can I order this to Florida, California, Texas and we're like wow this is great!"

Brandon got the idea to create the buffaloes after driving on the highway and seeing the buffalo statues near the 90/190 interchange.

He said they're working to get more colors and patterns available for sale.

If you'd like to check out the Buffa-Blo products, take a look at their website.