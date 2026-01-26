BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major winter storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow across Western New York put Buffalo's revamped snow-fighting plan to the test this week, with Mayor Sean Ryan promising all city streets would be plowed by Monday night.

The city's Department of Public Works deployed crews around the clock starting Sunday, working alongside more than 150 private contractors to clear residential streets — a significant departure from previous years when residents complained about waiting days to see a plow.

WATCH: Buffalo's snow removal strategy proves effective during major winter storm

"I get here this morning and they've got all these front loaders cleaning up the street. Our taxpayer dollars are at work," said Brian Weick, a North Buffalo resident who witnessed the snow removal efforts firsthand.

Hours after the snowfall hit the city, front loaders and dump trucks were already removing snow from residential streets in North Buffalo, with private contractors assisting city crews.

"And this is shocking. Look, we'd never seen this. They're picking up all the snow, and like I said, normally it would just get plowed along the side, and their blades are actually touching the ground now," Weick said.

Ryan emphasized the city's commitment to improved snow removal services.

"You know we're not going back to this — well, you get a big snowfall, it's going to take us days to clear your side streets. We're not going back there. Every city resident deserves to have their streets plowed, and we are going to continue those efforts," Ryan said.

The mayor said the city planned ahead by securing more than 150 outside contractors days in advance to clear secondary streets. The strategy extended throughout the city, with South Buffalo also seeing front loaders and dump trucks removing snow from residential areas .

Residents noticed the difference. Pauline, a city resident, expressed surprise at the quick response.

"Yeah, that's a good thing. I was really surprised. I'm happy about that," she said. "This ain't one of the last streets, but it's not one of the first, ha ha, and today it seems to be."

While using private contractors isn't new for Buffalo, the timing represents a significant change. Normally, it would take days for side streets to see snow removal of this magnitude.

Ryan said his administration also ensured aging city equipment was repaired and spoke with city snowplow drivers about the importance of their work.

"The drivers have responded. They worked on holidays, they're working on Sundays, they're coming in to do the job because they feel a renewed sense of purpose," Ryan said.

The mayor said the city has about 27 pieces of its own equipment clearing the streets, supplemented by the extensive contractor network. Ryan is promising all city streets will be plowed by the end of Monday night.

