Buffalo's Jay Dref back home after a national tour with Sarah Brightman

WEST FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — Jay Dref, the Buffalo born and classically trained singer just returned from a one-month tour with Sarah Brightman. Jay says it was a call from his agent that informed him that he would be sharing the stage with the iconic singer, adding "She is the worlds best soprano, the queen of classical crossover and the original Christine in the phantom of the opera."

Jay says they traveled by bus and the tour took them to sixteen cities. He says "The amount of applause and the standing ovations and then all the fans at the stage door afterwards, it doesn't get any better than that. It was a dream come true."

It was his first tour but he says a great experience performing for as many as six thousand people per show in venues from Bethlehem, PA to New Orleans.

Jay's plans for 2022 are still hush, hush but he will be appearing at the West Falls Center for the Arts in February. When asked if he thought Sarah Brightman might be a fan now, Jay said "I think she is, I think so, yea. I'm a big fan of hers too."

You can learn more about Jay Dref at his website.

