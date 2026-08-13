BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship is now only weeks away from welcoming its first students, as a $30 million investment to transform the former Buffalo News building nears completion.

Fresh exterior signage went up on Thursday, marking another milestone for the institute as it nears its debut.

Jim Dentinger, Executive Vice President and Director of the Buffalo Golisano Institute, said construction is on the verge of wrapping up.

"We're at the goal line in terms of construction," Dentinger said.

Finishing touches to the classrooms and collaboration spaces on the fourth floor — the institute's main hub — will be completed within 10 days.

"There's just a lot of energy when you walk in here," Dentinger said.

The inaugural class of approximately 90 students starts September 9. Coursework will emphasize collaboration, teamwork and real-world business skills, including AI.

"We're teaching entrepreneurship, we're teaching sales, we're teaching business law, we're teaching everything you need to be successful in the business world and attract a future employer," Dentinger said.

WATCH: Buffalo's Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship prepares to welcome its first classes

Buffalo's Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship prepares to welcome its first classes

On the first floor, a dedicated forum space called "Speaking from Experience" is nearing completion. The venue can seat up to 700 people and will host a weekly series connecting students with business leaders.

"Examples like in Rochester, we've had Tim Shriver, we've had the founders of Domino's Pizza, and Tom Golisano has been one of our speakers. We've had entrepreneurs, we've had business leaders. It's a way for our students to connect," Dentinger said.

Faculty and staff are also preparing for the school year. Sandra Kelleher, Associate Vice President of Academics for the Buffalo Campus Center, described the hands-on approach students can expect.

"Students are going to be working on projects; they are going to be working with each other. Our teachers are really guides; they are giving them the information they need so that students can practice, perform and be ready for employment," Kelleher said.

Dentinger said the response from the broader community has been enthusiastic.

"The business community has completely welcomed this. Our partnership with major companies is coming in daily," Dentinger said. "The construction of taking this incredibly historic building and turning it into an educational institute has been a fantastic journey."

Billionaire philanthropist and former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano founded the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship in Rochester in 2023. According to Dentinger, Golisano takes pride in seeing his vision now expanding into Buffalo.

"He is incredibly proud and grateful for where this is going in terms of the results it's having with changing students' lives," Dentinger said. "This isn't a business. This is a not-for-profit that is designed, in his mind, to get students ready for the real world, to have a real salary, be able to afford a car, a house, and have the skill sets to really have a career that really takes off really quickly."