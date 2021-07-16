Buffalo's final speed camera turned off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “Follow the law Mayor! You’re not above the law, sir!” shouted Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt early Thursday Morning. He went on Facebook Live to show his displeasure with the fact that one school zone speed camera was still issuing tickets.

“I'm fired up and I'm fighting for the people” he shouted along Bailey Avenue.

In April, the Buffalo Common Council voted to end the speed zone camera program in the city. On June 15th, that law went into place. The vendor the city worked with has until the 1st of September to remove the cameras.

One speed camera on Bailey Avenue near East Amherst Street, was still sending out tickets. And because of that Facebook Live, Mayor Byron Brown said he turned the speed camera off.

“Councilmember Wyatt made a very passionate plea for the camera to be off on Facebook Live, this morning. And we immediately turned the camera off,” said Mayor Brown.

Brown says all the other cameras were turned off because school was out for summer break, but that wasn't true for the camera of Bailey Avenue.

“There was still an educational program in session at that location, which was why the camera was on,” said Brown.

According to the city, tickets that were issued on Bailey Avenue are still valid.