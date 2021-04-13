Buffalo Common Council votes to end school zone camera program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council voted 6-3 to send an ordinance to Mayor Byron Brown to end the school zone speed camera program.

The resolution calls the program a 'failure.' Under the resolution sponsored by councilman Rasheed Wyatt, the school zone cameras would be removed by next the beginning of next the next school year.

The mayor's office released this statement about the resolution:

"The Mayor will review this item when it's presented to him by the Clerk."

If the mayor vetoes the resolution, the council would need a two-thirds majority to overrule the mayor.

Here is the complete resolution:

