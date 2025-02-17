Buffalo's Colored Musicians Club: Honoring jazz legends and rebuilding for the future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly a century, the Colored Musicians Club has been a safe haven for Black artists, a place where jazz legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington once played.

Founded in 1917, it provided Black musicians with opportunities to work and perform during segregation.

The Local 533 independent union formed in Buffalo during this time to support Black artists during segregation. It provided a safe space and equal opportunities for Black musicians to perform, network and sustain their careers.

As part of Black History Month, the museum is not just honoring its past but looking ahead with renovations, including an expanded stage, live streaming capabilities, and an elevator for accessibility.

"I just hope that they can feel the pride of what all those people before us did, as far as making great music and representing Buffalo and representing the Black community," said former Club president George Scott.

The Club will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in July, with reopening plans tentatively set for April. For upcoming events, visit the Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum website here.