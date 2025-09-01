'Kind-hearted, community-minded man': Colored Musicians Club mourns loss of CEO Kenneth Peterson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo is remembering the life and legacy of its CEO, Kenneth Peterson, who passed away on Sunday.

Peterson, described by colleagues as smart, humble, and deeply committed to the club's mission, played a vital role in preserving the institution's history while pushing its vision forward.

"He really absorbed the history of what the club was about," George Scott, president of the board of directors, said.

Scott shared stories of Peterson's leadership and character, stating he was like a brother.

Earlier this year, the Colored Musicians Club celebrated its 108th anniversary, honoring surviving members of the organization originally formed as Buffalo's Black Local 533 in 1917.

Peterson was there to help celebrate the milestone and highlight future goals, including plans for programming and a school.

"He was a very kind-hearted, community-minded man," Scott said. "Everybody who met him enjoyed speaking with him and working with him. When they think of the club, they'll definitely think of Ken.