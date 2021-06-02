Buffalonian to compete in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalonian Ronnie Hartman better known as Megabyte Ronnie, the self-proclaimed "Hungriest Man in Pro Wrestling," will compete in the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest.

It’s official, I will be competing in the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest!



Want to say thank you to everyone who liked and shared my post yesterday and to the city of Buffalo for getting behind me. I got a lot of work to do, but I’m hungry, and it’s time to eat!! pic.twitter.com/WHlo3LjQ5g — Megabyte Ronnie🌭 (@MegabyteRonnie) June 2, 2021

Hartman, the #18 ranked professional competitive eater and military veteran, has previously competed in the hot dog eating contest. 7 Eyewitness News caught up with him prior to the competition in 2018 and in 2019 as well.

In 2019 Hartman ate 29.5 hot dogs in just 10 minutes, a new personal best at the time, and finished in 10th place.

In addition to competitive eating, Hartman is also an aspiring professional wrestler who hopes to one day perform at Wrestlemania.