'You've gotta dream big': Cleveland Hill High School graduate is now a Grammy winner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York was well represented at the 2025 Grammy Awards, with Buffalo native Miles Barker taking home an award for his songwriting.

"I'm like, what? I've never really been speechless, but God is good," said Barker describing his reaction when he found out.

The Cleveland Hill High School graduate is a writer on "That's on You" from Chris Brown's 11:11, which won R&B Album of the Year.

Taylor Epps Barker working in the music studio



"You've gotta dream big, if you don't dream big and actually stay consistent, you probably won't get to where you want to be," said Barker. "The Grammy's are like the Super Bowl of music."

While he's proud to be hoisting the trophy, he's already planning to give back with a visit to the 716 in May.

"I plan on talking to my old high school and middle school to come back to like record them and teach them songwriting and stuff like that," said Barker. "There's a lot of talent in Buffalo, but consistency is the biggest thing."

If you want to listen to some of his work, just look up "Miles Barker" wherever you stream music.