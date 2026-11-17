BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I'm inside the Response to Love Center on Buffalo's East Side, where I'm learning just how deep the need is for food and clothing in our Buffalo community.

Sister Mary Johnice has been leading the way at the Response to Love Center on Kosciuszko Street for the last four decades.

WATCH: ‘You're moved to tears’: Buffalo’s Response to Love Center meeting community needs

‘You're moved to tears’: Buffalo’s Response to Love Center meeting community needs

It's located in one of the poorest ZIP codes in the city. The center serves 12,000 people in just three months and continues to expand to meet the growing need of those living in poverty.

"You're moved to tears. You're moved to tears, thinking I have a new coat, I have a pair of boots," said Sister Johnice. "They come in tattered, and you just say, gee, I wish I could help this person, and you do, and the smile and the gratitude.”

WKBW Response to Love buys new winter items.

Over the years, the center has changed how it helps. It now provides food to reflect the

Sister Mary Johnice has been leading the way at the Response to Love Center.

WKBW Justin Guerin, assistant director.

"We're speaking with people in the community, getting an idea of what they are looking for, and then trying to provide those specifically targeted items," said Justin Guerin, assistant director. "We have been bringing in a lot of core cooking and baking components, dried beans, halal, meats and stuff, so we can — so we are adapting as we see the landscape change and the need changes as well.”

Fresh fruits and vegetables alone cost the center $800 a week. But the goal is to make everyone feel welcome, and it goes far beyond food.

"We are going to respond to people who are homeless, who are broken, who are big families, who are in need," said Sister Johnice.

WKBW Response to Love Center serves a very diverse community.

Families pre-register for winter clothing and personal care items.

"Another month they're going to come, they're going to get toilet paper and paper towels. Another time, they're going to come, they're going to get deodorant, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste. We had to change that because people cannot afford that," Sister Johnice said.

The center's director tells me they will do whatever it takes to help.

WKBW Sign in hallway of Response to Love Center.

"We're companions on the journey. We see the change, we see the need," Johnice said.

In our City of Good Neighbors, the Response to Love Center believes everyone is our neighbor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

