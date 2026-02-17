Buffalo leaders reflect on the work of Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson died overnight at 84 years old, leaving behind a powerful legacy that deeply touched Buffalo's Black community through his many visits to the Queen City.

WKBW Rev. Jackson had an Operation Push organization in Buffalo

Jackson first came to Buffalo in 1975, opening a Rainbow PUSH office on Jefferson Avenue. He returned in 1980 while the 22 Caliber Killer was murdering Black men in the city and appeared for many other causes when Buffalo needed his voice. In 1988, he returned seeking support for his Democratic presidential run.

"And so, I have stood with you across the years....on April 19...I want you to stand with me," Jackson said during his 1988 Buffalo visit.

WKBW Jesse Jackson appeared in Buffalo in 1988.

Two Buffalo leaders who had direct connections with Jackson shared their memories of the civil rights icon and his impact on their community.

“His death is very profound,” Rev. Mark Blue, president, NAACP Buffalo Chapter said.

Rev. Blue recalled Jackson's electrifying presence and his famous message of empowerment.

WKBW Rev. Mark Blue, president, NAACP Buffalo Chapter.

"I've been in the same room when he electrified the crowd and lets everybody know that we are somebody. So, his famous words will always ring in my ears...and in the ears of my children as well," Rev. Blue said.

“Jesse was a shining star in a sea of darkness,” James Pitts, former Buffalo Common Council member, said.

Pitts, who was heavily involved with Rainbow Coalition and Operation PUSH events, described Jackson as a passionate mentor during his youth.

WKBW James Pitts, former Buffalo Common Council member.

"When I was young, Jesse was a passionate mentor, not only for me. I went to just about all of the Rainbow Coalition and PUSH Operation, Operation PUSH events, was very much involved with the organization," Pitts said.

Pitts had numerous direct encounters with Jackson and described him as a firebrand with quick thinking and an ability to turn any situation around.

"Firebrand. Quick thinking could turn a phrase. Had a way of thinking that was completely out of the box. I saw Jesse walk into some of the coldest rooms at conferences, and just turn everybody around," Pitts said.

WATCH: 'You will never forget being in his presence': Buffalo leaders reflect on the work of Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson

Buffalo leaders reflect on the work of Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson

Rev. Blue emphasized Jackson's unforgettable presence and lasting impact on those who encountered him.

"You will never forget being in his presence or hearing him talk," Rev. Blue said.

Although Rev. Blue never had the chance to directly march with Jackson, he believes there's a little bit of Jackson in everyone who heard his message of empowerment.

"There's a little bit of Jesse Jackson in all of us," Rev. Blue said. "There's a lot, because I've listened to him talk letting us know that you are somebody."

WKBW Jesse Jackson during a 1988 Buffalo visit.

Pitts reflected on Jackson's irreplaceable legacy in the civil rights movement.

"He's going to be missed. And I don't think there's any doubt that there's no one else who will ever be like Jesse Jackson," Pitts said.

