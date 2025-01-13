‘You kind of know when it's time’: Buffalo priest retires, but remains as Buffalo Fire chaplain

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A beloved Buffalo priest is retiring after serving in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese for more than three decades.

Father Paul Seil has served at numerous churches in Buffalo and the suburbs. Most recently serving as senior parochial vicar at the UB Newman Center in Amherst. But Father Paul will remain the chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley sat down with Father Paul to find out how this vibrant and at times out-spoken priest will continue to serve in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Father Paul Seil discusses his retirement.

"You kind of know when it's time,” remarked Father Paul Seil.

Next week Father Paul, a south Buffalo native, will mark his 36th year as a Catholic priest. I met him at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy on Buffalo's east side where he will move into this week.

Over the weekend Father Paul celebrated at his retirement party.

Father Paul Seil.

“And when you say, you know, congratulations on your retirement, it's like, hey, just turn the page. It's another chapter,” replied Father Paul.

But that next chapter is to continue serving the catholic community as a retired priest.

Father Paul Seil saying Mass at UB Newman Center.

"Even though we retire, we're still going to be working. I mean, we're still going to be doing funerals, weddings, visiting the sick we do. You actually have perhaps, I’m hoping a little more time for that,” responded Father Paul.

Father Paul will also continue to serve as chaplain of the Buffalo Fire Department.

Father Paul Seil, Buffalo Fire Chaplain.

It's appropriate that Father Paul is serving as the fire department Chaplain. His own father was a Buffalo Firefighter.



Father Paul Seil's father was a Buffalo Firefighter (third in from the right).

“And that's something that's very close to my heart,” reflected Father Paul. “My dad was a Buffalo Firefighter who had a career and ending injury in a collapse of a piece of fire equipment in 1964 and at that time, when I was a kid in third grade, a priest came to the house. his name was Father Bo Mack, and he was the fire chaplain at the time,” Father Paul recalled.

A very difficult job responding to tragic moments in Buffalo,and providing comfort to those suffering unimaginable loss.

Father Paul Seil, serves as Buffalo Fire Department chaplain.

"As we stand here – shoulder to shoulder at this holy place,” declared Father Paul during a ceremony last year for Fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno.

"Worst times would probably be Jason Arno's death and the May 14 shootings, and attacks. Those would be really the downers,” commented Father Paul.

The priest found himself in a dangerous situation during the Blizzard of 2022 while serving at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where the pipes burst in his rectory.

Father Paul saying Mass during the Christmas of 2022 blizzard from the Cotter Fire Boat.

“There were times when I thought I was not going to make it,” remembers Father Paul.

But he managed to get a ride to the Buffalo fire boat the Cotter, where he stayed and even hosted a Christmas day Mass on Facebook.

Father Paul uses social media for his ministry and personal opinions. At times, he has been outspoken against decisions, such as the road to renewal in the catholic diocese. But he says he loves his city and the people he serves.

"And sometimes – I think, oh, gee, how would my life have been different, you know?” Father Paul noted.