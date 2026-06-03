BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nardin Academy students participated in a panel discussion on Wednesday featuring a cast member from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs, which is currently on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The musical tells the story of American women who fought for the right to vote during the suffrage movement.

"These Suffs were everyday people, and they were fighting for the thing that they believed was correct and true," Stracko said. "What they knew was in their heart to do."

WKBW Stuffs is on stage at Shea's.

Laura Stracko, who is touring with the show, said she hopes audiences leave the show with a clear message.

"The thing that I want younger generations to take away from this show is that you have got to make noise," she said. "You have got to make noise about the things that you feel are worth fighting for. It is worth it. And we need your voices, we need your energy."

As part of the panel discussion, students asked panelists questions, gaining even more insightful information on women's empowerment.

WATCH: 'You have got to make noise': Cast member from Broadway musical Suffs inspires Nardin students

'You have got to make noise': Cast member from Broadway musical Suffs inspires Nardin students

I spoke with two Nardin juniors about the panel.

"Seeing a world where there is more equality, and you are not judged by your outside appearance or your beliefs, but you are judged, like they said, on being the most qualified person for the job, is important," Jane Roussi said.

Mirabell Post tells me learning about the suffrage movement is a reminder that progress takes courage.

"The fight for being equal because women, men and all minorities are equal, and one person is not better than another because of their gender or how they identify, and I think the fight for that is especially important in this generation," Mirabell said.

WKBW Panel discussion at Nardin.

Roussi added a final thought on the significance of the discussion.

"Women are the foundation of our world," Roussi said. "They are equal to men, and we deserve to have those equal rights."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.