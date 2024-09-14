'You get to see people from all walks of life': Opening season for Buffalo's theatre world brings out hundreds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The evening's festivities on Friday served as the backdrop for an ongoing vision to build a buzzing and energetic artistic community year round.

The Theatre District welcomed hundreds of patrons for its opening season for viewing from Shea's Performing Arts Center, to Irish Classical Theatre Company, to Shea's 710 Theatre and Theatre of Youth.

That is why I headed out to learn all that the Theatre District has to offer.

Two restaurant owners located in the heart of main street voice the curtain call impact they see on their business and patrons from across Western New York voice their love for the arts, their excitement for a new season and their appreciation for the Theatre District to be a hub of creativity, joy and life.

The entirety of Downtown Buffalo was brought to life, all in the name of theatre arts.

Businesses in the Theatre District are enjoying the busy season!

"This would be considered our game day or Super Bowl for theater season for us just so we can get things going, get right back where we were from last season because the slow season for July and August kind of gets us to calm down a little bit," Matinee Bar co-owner Ryan "Rex" Keppel said.

Drinks, food trucks and music. This is something Matinee Bar co-owner Rex Keppel said he has enjoyed the last eight years of business.

"You get to see people from all walks of life just have a really good place to come and enjoy themselves. We get to be a part of that and there's nothing like it. So, we just appreciate it," Keppel said.

New to the Theatre District, 42 North Brewing Company at the Flats will get its first full theater season.

The brewing company opened in April.

"We were able to get a little bit of expectations from some of the larger shows, some of the smaller theatres, make some of the connections and relationships with them. The high demand on a big theatre night was something we were able to get our hands on so this year, just setting ourselves up for success," 42 North Brewing Company at the Flats manager Patrick Ryan said.

The 41st anniversary of curtain up brought hundred to main street here in Downtown Buffalo.