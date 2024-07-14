'You don't expect these things': Former Jericho Road employee arrested for potential theft of $600,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders at Jericho Road, a local health center, are angry and saddened after learning a former employee has been arrested for a potential theft.

"He is someone I'd known in the community," said Dr. Myron Glick, Founder and CEO of Jericho Road. "It's personal, not just because of my role in leading Jericho, because this is a family who in some ways grew up at Jericho."

The health center is also home to the Vive Shelter, housing refugees and asylum seekers.

The alleged theft occurred over the past three months, per Jericho leaders.

Taylor Epps Dr. Myron Glick says he's saddened and angered by this



"After an internal investigation, our team notified law enforcement and financial institutions of what seemed to be financial malfeasance. And today, one of our former employees was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations," said Glick.

The employee was hired in October of last year.

"I mean we're still gonna trust people, but it's a good lesson to understand the world in which we live and to be cautious," said Glick.

While $600,000 is a lot of money, Glick says this will not impact the work they do and that all donations are secure.

They are now putting policies in place to make sure this can't happen again.