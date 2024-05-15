'Wrecks...every other week': Concerns over safety of Main Street and Humboldt Parkway intersection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another day, another crash at the intersection of Main Street and Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo.

Midday Wednesday, witnesses say an ambulance and a Subaru smashed into each other.

People in the neighborhood say vehicle accidents happen far too often where Main Street, meets Humboldt Parkway and Kensington Avenue over the Scajaquada Expressway.

“We have wrecks happen here… I want to estimate… around every other week,” said Carolyn Case who works at Staff Buffalo, located in a house right at the corner of Main and Humboldt. “We'll hear some big thud. Other times, we arrive at work and there are already police cars around here because it's pretty regular."

In March, an Uber driver and one of his passengers were killed in a crash in the same area.

"We hear the crash and immediately we look outside, we see what's going on and it's just so frequently,” said Paige Kohnke, who also works at Staff Buffalo.

They believe there are too many traffic signals and streets coming together that they get confused.

"So sometimes people get overwhelmed,” Case said. “They also get really impatient because some of the timing of the light is really difficult. And also you have people that are trying to frequently make right on reds right here and they can't tell sometimes who suddenly has a green arrow to turn."

It's dangerous for pedestrians too, like Dan Cahill who was waiting to catch the bus.

"It just doesn't seem to be designed very well,” he said.

Neighbors say they hope something is done soon to prevent the next accident.

"They need to do something about the light,” Case said.