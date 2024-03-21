Two killed, two others injured in crash in area of Main Street and Humboldt Parkway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred just before 12:15 a.m. at Main Street and Humboldt Parkway.

According to police, a Dodge Magnum was traveling north on Main at an apparent high rate of speed when it collided with a Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn onto Main Street.

Police said the male driver and a female passenger in the Toyota were transported to ECMC where they were later pronounced dead. Two other male passengers in the Toyota were also transported to ECMC, one is listed in critical condition and the other is described as stable.

The driver of the Dodge, a 23-year-old man, is in custody and charges are being finalized, according to police.