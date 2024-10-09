Workers at Hyatt Regency Buffalo accuse hotel of union-busting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers from the Hyatt Regency Buffalo gathered Wednesday to announce they have filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board for what the group calls a "union-busting campaign" being waged by the hotel.

The group said that earlier this summer about 45 employees started organizing a union under the name of Buffalo Hyatt Workers United. Workers allege that since they presented to hotel management they've faced intimidation tactics and attacks on workers rights.

"It's been really shocking and a bit horrifying to see the ways they have responded to our campaign so far," said Luke Sills who works the front desk at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. "They've threatened workers in all kinds of ways, and more recent in the past month they have fired I think eight people from the departments that we have petitioned."

Those claims were filed this week in an unfair labor practice charge citing 25 violations against hotel management and Aimbridge Employee Service Corporation which operates the hotel.

"Those violations can be generally categorized into two categories. One is the illegal course of conduct, the other is illegal retaliation," said Michael Dolce, an attorney from Hayes Dolce representing the workers.

"I think they need to be held accountable for how they have treated this whole process," said Tiva Salvatore who also works at the hotel. "There are a couple of workers that were fired for reasons that were policies not enforced before that have been enforced since the union came out."

Workers said while the alleged violations came from upper management at the hotel, they ultimately believe the issue leads back to the owner of the Hyatt Regency — Douglas Jemal.

"I think Douglas knows what he is doing," said Sills. "If he wanted to sign on the fair election principals and give us a fair election I fully believe he had the power to do that."

Separate requests for comment from Hyatt Regency Buffalo management and Douglas Jemal were not returned.

A spokesperson at Aimbridge Hospitality released the following statement.

"Every day we set out to create a safe, healthy, and positive work environment for our associates. Due to pending litigation, we're unable to provide additional information."

The current group looking to unionize at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo consists of roughly 45 front-of-house workers.

A vote on the union is pending the decision and direction of the election from the National Labor Relations Board.