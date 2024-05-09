WNY woman one step closer to implementing 'Beau's Law' in honor of cousin who died of accidental overdose

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new bill headed to the state legislature, aimed at keeping families together and young adults safe on college campuses.

Beau's Bill requires each college to make publicly available its policy on notifying the parent, guardian, or emergency contact of a student under twenty-one of certain controlled substance or alcohol violations.

The bill namesake is Lockport native Beau Miller.

The died in the spring of 2022 after an accidental overdose on fentanyl.

His family had no idea Beau was struggling with addiction while away at college.

Speak with a young woman who championed the bill Beau's cousin, as she lends her voice to the thousands of families impacted by addiction.

"When I saw on their website, 'Beau's Law' for the first time, I couldn't help but cry," Accidental Angels founder Alexa Friedman said.

It is been a lengthy process for Alexa Friedman and her family, but she now finds solace knowing her efforts to create a law in honor of her late cousin are coming to fruition.

Friedman founded Accidental Angels an organization that brings awareness to dangers of fentanyl.

It is a drug that took her cousin's life while he was away at school.

This month she learned a bill she has been pushing to make law in New York, with the help of Assemblymember Karen McMahon is now in assembly committee.

Assembly Bill A10046 or Beau's Law has two parts:

It would require each college and institution of higher education to notify the parent, guardian, or emergency contact anytime a student under 21 was cited for drug or alcohol violations is hospitalized or overdoses on drugs or alcohol.

It would also require schools to conduct regular training on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

"Part of the reason why we lost Beau is I feel there was a misunderstanding with his school and the HIPAA regulations," Friedman said. "If the school had told my aunt what was going on, he never would have died. I wouldn't have to be here doing all of this."

She hopes to bridge the gap so that no other student has to suffer what beau went through.

Kassahun said asked Friedman if Beau were here today, what she thinks he would tell her after seeing her spearhead a bill in his name.

"He was a very nonchalant kind of person. So, he would be like, 'You know, it's not that big of a deal' but it means a lot to my aunt and it means a lot to the rest of my family and they're still really struggling with his loss, and even some days I do too, but the only reason why I have taken on this role and kind of spearheading this operation is because they can't and so I'm trying to be strong for them," she replied.

Friedman is anticipating the bill will pass for before the end of session June 6.

Assemblymember McMahon released this statement to 7 News, regarding Assembly Bill A10046: