WNY refugee agency reacts as Trump admin plans review of Biden-era refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Trump administration is planning an unprecedented review of all immigrants admitted to the United States during President Joe Biden's time in office, a move that could reopen the cases of more than 200,000 refugees.

The directive, revealed in a memo obtained by Reuters and the Associated Press, has created fear and uncertainty among refugee communities across the country, including in Western New York, where thousands of resettled refugees have made Buffalo their home.

"It's putting everything into question," said Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, executive director of the International Institute, one of four refugee resettlement agencies in the city. "You know, is this my home? Am I allowed to stay here? Am I able to be here permanently? All of that now seems up for grabs."

The Trump administration's immigration policy transformation has been felt throughout the year in Western New York. In February, after the White House announced it would greatly reduce the number of refugees accepted into the U.S., volunteers with Journey's End prepared a home in Buffalo for what was believed would be one of the last refugee families to be resettled in the area.

Since the summer, there have been reports of increased ICE activity in Western New York, including the arrests earlier this month of four men on Elmwood Avenue suspected of having entered the U.S. illegally.

On Tuesday, Reuters and the AP reported that the Trump administration is ordering a review of all refugees who were admitted into the U.S. under the Biden administration, believed to be close to 200,000 people.

Rizzo-Choi emphasized that refugees undergo extensive vetting before being admitted to the United States.

"Refugee resettlement essentially means people waited in line for a long time, for years to go through the screening to be awarded this humanitarian grant," Rizzo-Choi said.

She noted that refugees are among the most vetted immigrants in the country, going through "interviews, veracity, background checks, medical screens, travel clearances."

In recent years, Buffalo has taken in roughly 1,500 refugees annually and has helped Western New York grow its population for the first time in decades.

The fear among the refugee community has made many reluctant to speak publicly about their concerns.

"So far, everyone has said, I really want to speak out, but I just don't feel comfortable going forward with my personal story because this idea that we would re-vet people in the last four years is a domino that possibly means everyone could be re-vetted, and people were scared," Rizzo-Choi said. "People who are U.S. citizens are scared because they wonder if their case can go back and be re-examined. It's opening Pandora's box, and not a good way."

Mayor-elect Sean Ryan responded to the news in a statement, saying that "reopening refugee cases now would be akin to calling Ellis Island immigrants back after they'd already put down roots."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


