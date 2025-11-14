Four individuals detained in "aggressive" ICE operation at Elmwood Avenue restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers say four workers at a Mexican restaurant in the Elmwood Village were "forcibly" taken Thursday morning.

In a post on Facebook, NYS Assemblyman Jon Rivera says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted what he calls an "aggressive operation" at Aguacates Bar & Grill on Elmwood Avenue. It's unclear where those workers were taken or the circumstances they were taken under.

"This is an area of our city that thrives because of its diversity," Rivera says in his post. "It is a neighborhood where people from around the world come together, start businesses, raise families, and strengthen the fabric of Buffalo. What happened today was not just an enforcement action, it was a direct attack on the values and identity of this community."

WATCH: Good Morning Buffalo viewers react to ICE operation in Buffalo

A rally was held Thursday night outside the restaurant, calling for ICE to stay out of Buffalo.

NYS Assembmember Jon Rivera

A Facebook post from Aguacates says they will be closed for a short time while they "complete some maintenance."