WNY high school students celebrate canoe launch at Hoyt Lake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High school students celebrated not only the end of the school year but also their achievements in boat building at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park.

Three local schools came together for the annual student boat launch, a culmination of months of hard work through the Buffalo Maritime Center's Hand-to-Hand Student Boatbuilding Program.

Chelsea Moore, Education Director at the Buffalo Maritime Center, described the event as "one of the most magical days that we experience."

Students from St. Mary's School for the Deaf, Western New York Maritime Charter School, and Riverside Academy proudly launched their handcrafted wooden canoes into the water.

Moore noted that building a wooden boat requires patience and a variety of skills.

"They learn how to measure and use power and hand tools, but also how to work as a team and overcome challenges," she said.

The students showcased the skills they developed over the program, which not only taught them the intricacies of canoe construction but also how to communicate and collaborate effectively.

“It’s surreal," said Nicholas Rittling, a tenth grader at Riverside Academy. "Patience is a big thing. I’ve learned how to talk to new people.”

Dalton Burlingame, a senior at St. Mary's, echoed similar sentiments, noting the fun and educational value of the experience.

"It’s been nice to see,” he said.

Ron Czech, a teacher at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, emphasized the significance of the event for many students.

“For many of our students, this is the first time in boats, the first time building, and the first time they’ve experienced the whole process," he said. "To see them in the boats is wonderful.”

This year marks the seventh iteration of the canoe launch event, which has its roots in a vision that dates back nearly three decades. The canoes launched on Friday will be available for rent at Hoyt Lake later this summer.

