'Without our children, there is no future': Youth violence seminar comes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a group focused on using faith to inspire our youth and turn them away from violence. On Saturday, they focused their efforts on Buffalo.

"So this is just one opportunity to extend the olive branch to our people to help them, meet them where they are, so they can know how to de-escalate and can know how to resolve issues without resorting to violence, the violence must stop," said Yadaya Israel, Captain of Israel United in Christ.

Israel United in Christ sponsors this event and they've traveled as far as the Dominican Republic, but have recently shifted their attention to Western New York.

Tony Jones Organizers speaking to families in Buffalo



They did a seminar in Rochester in June and spent their Buffalo trip at the Harvey Austin School on Sycamore Street, where families came out to hear their solutions.

They encourage adults to join in and be an example.

"As adults, we are the last hope for our children because where we're going and we're going to teach a generation that's almost lost because, without our children, there is no future," said Erel Israel.

They plan to host future events and have a presence here to steer our youth in the right direction.